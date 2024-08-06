Named after founder's pet, Dolce & Gabbana launches dog perfume

(Web Desk) - Famous Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana has released a perfume for dogs named after the co-founder's own pet.

Fefe is alcohol free and the firm says it has been safety-tested and approved by vets.

The fragrance is described an "olfactory masterpiece" featuring ylang ylang, musk and "creamy undertones" of sandalwood.

The bottle features a 24-carat gold-plated paw print and is said to be inspired by "the unwavering love for Domenico Dolce's loyal companion, Fefe".

The company's marketing says it offers "a touch of opulence, making every walk a fragrant and fashionable affair".

Domenico Dolce co-founded D&G with Stefano Gabbana in 1985, turning it into one of the world's most famous luxury brands.

Other companies, such as pet grooming firms, also sell dog perfume at a much cheaper price but it's believed to be the first time a big fashion house has released one.