Students taken to hospital after eating 'super spicy' crisps

The incident occurred in Japan, the company apologized for any inconvenience

(Web Desk) - Almost a dozen students have been taken to hospital after they fell ill from eating extremely spicy crisps, reportedly given out by a fellow pupil 'for fun', officials in Japan have said.

Rokugo Koka High School in Tokyo called for help during lunchtime after 13 girls and one boy, all first-year students, complained of nausea, as well as stomach and mouth pain, it was reported.

Some other reports take the affected figure to 15 students.

The ill students are believed to have been conscious and showed minor symptoms.

Around 30 students had been eating the extremely spicy chips, labelled "18+ curry chips", brought to the school by one of the students, police said.

The ages of the students are unclear, but Japanese high school begins at age 15.

The company that makes the snack, Isoyama Corp, said it "apologised for any inconvenience" to customers, and "sincerely wished for the swift recovery of those who have reported feeling unwell".

