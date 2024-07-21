King Charles III bestows royal title on rare golden goat breed

WeirdNews WeirdNews King Charles III bestows royal title on rare golden goat breed

No kidding! King Charles III bestows royal title on rare golden goat breed

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 17:00:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - King Charles III has bestowed a royal title on a rare golden goat breed.

The breed of goat recognized for its association with the island of Guernsey will hereafter be referred to as Royal Golden Guernsey Goat. The title will be applicable to the livestock breed anywhere in the world and was given on Tuesday during the king's visitation to the island across the English Channel.

The eight-year-old goat selected to represent the breed, Summerville Tamsin, is owned by Rebecca Martin. "Hopefully this will raise awareness for the breed," she stated.

The king stroked the little animal and commented on the color of its light blond coat as he gave it the honor.

According to the Rare Breeds Watchlist, goats are a rare breed that is "at risk." They make quality milk and are regarded as amiable and submissive.

Christopher Price, the chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, said the honor offers recognition of the breed’s historical significance and its value to biodiversity, the environment and sustainable food production.

“Being choosy in what they eat, their grazing can provide very specific environmental benefits,’’ Price said in a statement. ’’We are extremely grateful to his majesty for his continued, greatly valued support for British rare native livestock and equine breeds.”