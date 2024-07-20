Sweden develops first flying boat that travels over water surface

Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 19:41:04 PKT

STOCKHOLM (Dunya News) - The world's first fully-fledged flying boat flying above the surface of the water has been developed.

In Sweden, a complete flying boat – first of its kind - has been tested which will fly slightly above the surface of the water.

The report stated that the 'ferry service' is being started in Sweden from October and the flying boat has a capacity of 30 people while the company that makes the electric 'ferry' claims that it uses 80 percent less energy than normal boats.

The sailor who runs the electric ferry says that there are two wings below it. When the water speed is fast enough, it rises up with the help of these two wings and starts moving in the air.

What is special about this is that since this electric ferry is out of water, its wings keep it balanced underwater.

The sailor further said one can travel long distances in the sea with a flying boat, it saves up to 80% energy if it is run on battery.

The ferry is capable of running at a speed of 55 km per hour.

