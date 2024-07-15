Switzerland man swims record-breaking distance in one breath under frozen lake

Veteran freediver Peter Colat, who hails from Switzerland, has smashed two world records by swimming over 100 metres in a single breath underneath the surface of a frozen lake.

He did it once simply wearing swim shorts and once while wearing a monofin, achieving two variations of the longest swim under ice with breath held record.

He swam 106.25 m (348.5 ft) in his swim shorts, beating the previous record by 25 m (82 ft), and when wearing a monofin he went 114.2 m (374.6 ft), almost 4 m (13 ft) further than the previous record.

Freediving is a type of underwater diving that relies on breath-holding instead of using scuba gear or any other breathing apparatus.

Peter, 52, is one of the best-known freedivers in Europe, having won 16 Swiss championships and five international competitions.

He’s also set several world records in the past, including one formerly held by magician David Blaine: longest time breath held underwater. Peter achieved it three times: in 2008, 2010, and finally in 2011 with a time of 21 min 33 sec.