Man disguises himself as blonde woman to avoid arrest, fails

WeirdNews WeirdNews Man disguises himself as blonde woman to avoid arrest, fails

Joshua Kolotka was arrested in the Florida Heartland by police officers

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 May 2024 14:01:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - A 33-year-old Florida man suspected of stealing a boat was recently arrested while trying to avoid police by wearing a blonde wig, a dress, and oversized sunglasses.

Joshua Kolotka was arrested in the Florida Heartland by police officers investigating a boat theft at the Old Caloosa Lodge area in Lakeport.

While canvassing the area for the man identified as a suspect in the case, investigators noticed a blonde woman wearing a white cardigan over a light blue dress and large sports sunglasses exiting a house.

They stopped her and immediately realized the woman was actually a man wearing a disguise. He turned out to be Kolotka and he was quickly taken into custody and arrested on two warrants, along with charges for the theft of the boat and the theft of a John Deere Gator.

‘They observed Joshua Kolotka exiting a residence dressed as a woman in an attempt to disguise himself,’ the sheriff’s office wrote in a release, adding that numerous other items that were also possibly stolen were found in the suspect’s home.

Investigators will now try to identify stolen items from other theft cases.

A side-by-side photo released by the Glades County Sheriff’s Office shows Joshua Kolotka in his feminine disguise alongside a mugshot revealing him with a buzz cut. It went viral on social media, inspiring dozens of hilarious comments.

