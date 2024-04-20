Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

WeirdNews WeirdNews Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

All newborns and their mother are healthy

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 17:57:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Against seemingly all odds possible scientifically and naturally, a young woman belonging to Rawalpindi in Punjab province has given birth to six infants.

When doctors gave the parents of the newborns that news, both the mother and the father were over the moon for a moment as all of their children were healthy.

Zeenat Bibi, the mother, and Waheed, the father, have been blessed with four boys and two girls.

It was reported that the health of the woman and the newborns was fine as children's weight is normal. They will, however, receive medical treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) until allowed to leave the hospital.

Although the prevalence of fertility medications has increased recently, increasing the likelihood of multiple births, such as sextuplets, many medical professionals advise against having these.





