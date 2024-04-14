Which town uses mirror to get sunlight?

ROME (Web Desk) – Have you ever heard or read of using a mirror to get sunshine?

It seems uncanny but there is a valley in Italy where mirrors are used to get sunlight in winter.

A small village called Vignella located in a valley on the Italian-Swiss border is facing a strange problem.

The town was surrounded by mountains and it was plunged into darkness for three months from November to February every year

As a result, the population of this village was also affected and its residents looked for sunny areas.

A solution proposed by the mayor in 1999 to bring sunshine to the village was implemented by engineers creating 8m wide and 5ft tall mirror.

According to media reports, these glasses were installed in the village in 2006 in such a way that the sunlight hits the glasses and reaches the village and thus the village gets six hours of sunshine.

It is said that these glasses are used only in the winter months and as the winter goes on, these glasses are covered so that they do not cause an increase in the intensity of heat.

