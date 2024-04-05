Do you know plants do scream when stressed like humans?

Study reveals plants emit noise when stressed

Published On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 10:11:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Yes! you heard right, plants do scream when they are stressed and insects, mammals can do hear their screams.

Plants under stress do exhibit modified phenotypes, such as shape, color, and scent variations but prior research didn't reveal about the sounds stressed plants send into the air.

In a groundbreaking study, Israeli scientists have revealed that plants emit ultrasonic sounds when under stress, shedding light on a previously overlooked aspect of plant communication.

The findings, published in a recent study, suggest that stressed plants emit airborne sounds that are imperceptible to the human ear but could potentially serve as signals for insects, mammals, and other plants.

Conducted in both an acoustic chamber and a greenhouse, the research involved monitoring tomato and tobacco plants' physiological parameters while recording their ultrasonic emissions. Stressors included dehydration and stem severing, leading to distinctive sound patterns detected by sensitive microphones.

Unlike prior studies that focused on ultrasonic vibrations within plants, this research establishes that the emitted sounds are airborne, making them more relevant to ecological interactions.

A machine learning algorithm successfully distinguished between healthy and stressed plants, highlighting the potential for sound-based diagnostics in agriculture.

The study revealed that stressed plants, including varieties like corn, wheat, grapes, and cactus, emit significantly more noise compared to unstressed counterparts.

These sounds, akin to pops or clicks, occur at seemingly random intervals and could indicate distress to surrounding organisms.

While tobacco and tomato plants were the primary subjects due to their ease of cultivation, the researchers noted a wide range of plant species exhibiting similar behaviors.

This discovery opens avenues for further exploration into the complex acoustic interactions among plants and their environment.

The implications of this research extend beyond mere curiosity, offering potential applications in agriculture, ecology, and even biotechnology.

Understanding how plants communicate through sound may lead to innovative strategies for crop management and ecosystem conservation.

With this groundbreaking revelation, scientists have unveiled a new dimension of plant behavior, highlighting the intricate web of communication that exists within the botanical world.