Woman trashes dead mom in angry obituary: 'The world is a much better place without her'

(Web Desk) - A Michigan woman wrote a scathing obituary about her "violent, hateful, and cruel" late mother.

Typically, an obituary is a way for a member of the family to fondly pay tribute to someone they loved and lost. That was not the case for Linda Lernal Harvey Cullum Smith Stull, who died on Dec. 12.

Stull's daughter, Gayle Harvey Heckman, pulled no punches when it came to denigrating her mother's name, accusing her mother of condoning sexual assault against her and lying to her about who her biological father was.

"As a mother, Lernal was violent, hateful, and cruel. She physically, mentally, emotionally, verbally, and financially abused Gayle," the print obituary reads.

Mike Wilcox, publisher of Wilcox Newspaper where the obituary "was submitted through our website, and was published without a good look on our part." It was taken down from the website after people began complaining.

Heckman told the Sturgis Journal that she wrote the obituary to "clear my name."

"For 24 years and before that, my mother has had to come up with a reason as to why her daughter isn’t in her life that doesn’t make her look like a monster," Heckman explained.

Despite the harsh nature of the obituary, Heckman insists she wasn't "trying to be hateful."

"I am angry," she said. "I don’t understand if we don’t talk about this how are we supposed to break the cycle of trauma, especially generational trauma."

The obituary concludes with Heckman saying she forgives Lernal but does not absolve her of what she allegedly did.

"Gayle and her family forgive Lernal and hope that she has found peace," the obituary ends.

"They also hope to find peace within themselves. Lernal will not be missed by Gayle or her family. They all understand the world is a much better place without her."