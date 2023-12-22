Winter solstice 2023 is here. Here's why shortest day — and longest night — of year matters

Northern hemisphere will experience just 7 hours and 14 minutes of daylight during winter solstice

(Web Desk) - For much of the United States, it seems days are going by faster, and more time is spent in the dark of night. That all comes to a head today with the winter solstice — the shortest day and longest night of the year.

While we cannot feel it, the Earth is spinning on its tilted axis daily. The tilt creates seasons, as the Northern Hemisphere tilts furthest away from the sun during winter and tilts closest to the sun during summer.

The winter solstice occurs on the day when the Earth’s axis is tilted the furthest away from the sun.

On this day, the Northern Hemisphere will experience just 7 hours and 14 minutes of daylight, making it the shortest day of the year, according to Space.com.

The exact moment the Earth reaches its furthest tilt away from the sun will occur at 10:27 p.m. ET on Dec. 21.

The winter solstice does not mean that this day will be the coldest or will be any more “wintery” than others. It means that “astrological winter” has begun due to Earth’s position around the sun and its axis.

Before people were aware of the Earth's axis and the solar system, many cultures celebrated around the time of the solstice to celebrate the return of warmer rays and longer days.

For instance, the Romans held a festival called Saturnalia during the third week of December, where people would exchange gifts and decorate the town and their homes, according to Space.com.

This tradition was eventually adopted by Roman Emperor Constantine in 336 A.D. to celebrate Christmas.

In Scandinavia, a festival was held to celebrate the Feast of Juul, where they burned Juul logs to celebrate the sun's return.

This is where the Yule log tradition at Christmas originated from.

According to Britannica, even the Jewish festival of Hanukkah was likely influenced by the solstice and prior celebrations surrounding it, as Hanukkah is typically celebrated for eight days in December.

Following the winter solstice, our days will become increasingly longer until we reach the summer solstice — the longest day of the year.

About a month after the solstice, it will become more noticeable that the sun rises earlier and sets later.

However, it will still be some time until the Northern Hemisphere feels warmer weather again.