South Korean robot dog breaks speed record

Daejeon, South Korea (Web Desk) - A South Korean team's dog-like "HOUND" was dubbed the fastest robot on four legs when it traversed a distance of 328 feet in 19.87 seconds.

The Dynamic Robot Control and Design Laboratory at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon developed the HOUND robot and Guinness World Records confirmed it broke the record for running the fastest 100 meters by a quadrupedal robot.

HOUND averaged a speed of 11.26 mph during the attempt.

"In simulation, it can accelerate to even higher speeds, but we haven't tested it in the real world yet," Young-Ha Shin, the robot's designer, told Guinness World Records.