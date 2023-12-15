Firefighters hoist cow out of waste-filled cesspit in England

Worcester, Britain (Web Desk) - A British fire service said it was "a mucky afternoon" for its large animal rescue team when they were called to free a cow trapped in a cesspit full of waste.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the large animal rescue team from Bromyard Fire Station was dispatched to a farm near Bromyard when a cow became trapped in the deep waste.

Firefighters drained the pit and the cow was sedated before being fitted with straps and hoisted to safety.

"She was then carried a short distance into the barn where she put on some nice dry clean straw," the fire station said in a Facebook post.

The post said it was "a mucky afternoon for the large animal rescue team."

