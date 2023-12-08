Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after nearly 120 years

Live

Pennsylvania (Web Desk) - A Pennsylvania library said a book returned to the facility after being spotted at a book sale was nearly 120 years overdue.

The Carbondale Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, The Cruise of the Esmeralda by Harry Collingwood, was returned by personnel from the Hawley Library, who spotted the tome at a book sale.

The book still bears a pocket inside the cover listing the library's rules and contains a library card issued to Horace Short in 1904.

The library said the book was checked out for 43,641 days, which would have accrued a fine of $872.82 at the 1904 rate of 2 cents per day, or $10,910.25 at the current rate of 25 cents per day.

"Mr. Short is very lucky we currently cap fines for books at $10," the library said in a comment under the post. 

