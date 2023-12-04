Dog, owner rescued after falling over 175-foot down ravine

The pet had slipped while on a walk with his owner

(Web Desk) - A dog and his owner are safe after they both slid down more than a 175-foot ravine in rural New York State on Sunday, authorities said.

First responders arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. local time in Ovid to rescue the senior dog, who was stuck at the bottom of the ravine, the Ovid Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The animal had slipped on “fallen leaves or loose vegetation” while on a walk with his owner, who had tried to catch him before the two lost their footing and tumbled to the bottom of the ravine, authorities said.

The owner, who was not publicly identified, was uninjured in the incident, but the dog received minor injuries and needed to be rescued since he was unable to climb out of the ravine due to his age and size, the fire department said.

In a video and images shared from the rescue, emergency personnel from the Seneca County Rope Rescue Team used a basket to pull the dog to safety.

Eventually, the dog was able to walk and was taken to an area to warm up before he and his family members were reunited, authorities said.