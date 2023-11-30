Man finds snake hiding in his helmet

Man finds snake hiding in his helmet

It was nothing short of a terrifying moment

Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 01:45:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - It was nothing short of a terrifying moment for a man as he discovered a snake hiding in his helmet before going for a bike ride.

Dev Shrestha, an Instagram user with 120k followers, posted a short video of the aforementioned episode and it is swiftly going viral on social media.

In the short clip that will surely send a chill down your spine, the snake was seen hiding inside the helmet and moments later, also hissed at the man.

No other information, regarding the location of the particular incident, has been made available online.

The video has gone crazy viral on Instagram as it has garnered over 4 million views so far.

Last month, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a similar incident as a baby cobra was spotted inside a woman's shoe.

The snake was caught on camera as it raised its hood, hissed, and even tried to attack the person filming the incident.