Human calculator breaks world record for counting letters in sentences

(Web Desk) -- A Jordan man's speedy math skills earned him a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to mentally count letters in 10 sentences.

Mohammad Sayaheen, 51, of Irbid, discovered his talent for fast calculation when he was in school.

"I realized my ability to calculate fast in secondary school, almost by accident," Sayaheen told Guinness World Records. "I initially thought all kids could do what I do, until a math teacher told me otherwise."

Sayaheen developed his skill into an unusual trick: calculating the number of letters in a sentence. He gained fame for the skill when he showed it off on an episode of TV series Arabs Got Talent.

Sayaheen has now earned a Guinness World Records title by counting the number of letters in 10 sentences in 35.5 seconds. Each calculation only took him one or two seconds, but GWR rules required him to read each sentence aloud before presenting the total.

"I don't need any warm-up; I can instantly do these calculations first thing in the morning," Sayaheen told GWR officials.