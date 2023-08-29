The keyboard-inspired puffer jacket can be yours for 623 dollar

All those padded keys may actually come in handy on a cold winter day

(Web Desk) - Niche fashion brand Liminal Work Shop has created a unique-looking puffer jacket featuring 54 individually placed 3D padded keyboard keys.

Made of water-resistant nylon, the Liminal puffer jacket features key zipper pockets, a hash key zipper pull, and an adjustable waist.

However, it’s the unique aesthetic that makes it worth the £495 ($623).

Whether you like it or not, it’s hard to argue that the keyboard-inspired design is something completely new in the fashion space and can be considered a work of art. Plus, all those padded keys may actually come in handy on a cold winter day.

If the black-and-grey combination feels a bit too bland, you may want to go for the flashier ivory-white version that Liminal put out a few months ago.

It’s actually the more retro-looking of the two and it’s made out of faux leather. It’s actually considerably cheaper at $269.99, and you can even find it discounted.

