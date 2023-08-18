Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute, gets arrested

Man landed in a nearby stadium, where he was apprehended for endangering the lives of people

PARIS (Web Desk) - A man was apprehended in Paris on Thursday following jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, police said in a statement.

The man entered the tower’s building shortly after 5.00 am, well before its opening, French media reported.

The man was quickly detected by security guards but still escaped to get to the top of the tower before anyone could stop him, also carrying the parachute in a backpack. The man jumped when he got near the top of the 330-meter-high building.

He landed in a nearby stadium, where he was apprehended for endangering the lives of people, police officials said.

Police said in a statement, that this irresponsible action puts citizens working below the tower in danger. The Eiffel Tower is a top tourist spot in Paris, attracting more than 5.9 million visitors last year.

Police said that it had also filed criminal charges against the persons for endangering the lives of people. People also expressed their comments on the different platforms of social media and said that such stunts should be avoided for the safety of public lives.