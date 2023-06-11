Father-in-law startles groom's side with helicopter for daughter's departure

11 June,2023 01:02 pm

AZAD KASHMIR (Web Desk) – A man arranged a helicopter for his daughter’s departure on her wedding day in Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

The groom and the attendees travelled by road all the way to Bagh to get the bride and they were amazed to find a helicopter waiting to fly the bride and groom back to their home.

The bride’s father had made the arrangement to bid a fancy farewell to his beloved daughter.

People from around the area gathered at the helipad to witness the scenes. The bride and groom also took a cute picture in front of the heavy machine as a memory of the big surprise.

