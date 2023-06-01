Man arrested after robbing a store with Nintendo video game controller
WeirdNews
Accused had managed to snatch $300 from a worker
SHARON (Web Desk) – He came with a gun and robbed a convenience store but was easily arrested soon afterwards. Reason? He was carrying a Nintendo video game controller.
Police arrested David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, after he successfully deceived and threatened a shop worker into handing over $300.
The police reached the crime scene soon after being informed and managed to capture Dalesandro who was found in a nearby car parking area with the fake gun.
According to the witnesses, the accused entered the store wearing a wig, mask and a hoodie sweatshirt. He demanded cash, showing the cashier a gun in his waistband - which turned out to be a spray-painted Nintendo Duck Hunt game pistol.
Duck Hunt is a shooter game where players aim to hit on-screen moving targets while they are in the air.