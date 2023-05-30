Taiwanese restaurant's bizarre ramen dish with alien-like isopod takes the spotlight

The renowned Ramen Boy eatery recently made waves on Facebook by introducing its newest creation

30 May,2023 02:08 pm

(Web Desk) - A restaurant in Taipei has garnered significant attention for its latest addition to the menu—a bowl of ramen adorned with a steamed 14-legged isopod that resembles a creature from an Alien movie.

The renowned Ramen Boy eatery recently made waves on Facebook by introducing its newest creation, the "Giant Isopod with Creamy Chicken Broth Ramen." Describing the isopod as a "dream ingredient," the dish features a substantial portion of the colossal Bathynomus giganteus steamed within its own shell. Prior to preparation, the chefs remove the stomach viscera, reserving the creamy glands for consumption, and steam the creature. The white meat is said to possess the flavor of lobster and crab, while the yellow glands offer an unexpectedly sweet taste.

Inspiration for this extraordinary dish reportedly struck the owner of Ramen Boy during a visit to Japan, where he encountered these isopods in aquariums. Initially finding them "adorable," he eventually envisioned their potential as exquisite components of an exclusive ramen creation.

Prepared in a chicken soup base and accompanied by squid and bonito flakes, this distinct ramen dish may not appeal to everyone. The appearance of the isopod alone is likely to deter many diners, but the dish's price and availability pose additional barriers. Each serving costs $48, and due to limited isopod supply, it is exclusively offered to loyal patrons of the restaurant.

Bathynomus giganteus, a carnivorous species that thrives in depths of 7,000 meters, subsists on the remains of other marine creatures and slow-moving organisms such as sea cucumbers, sponges, and nematodes. These isopods begin as parasites, feeding off the blood and flesh of their hosts, eventually transforming into sea scavengers that feast on carcasses. Bon appétit!

