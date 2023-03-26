Scientists discover odd treatment for anxiety

There is a strong link between the sense of smell and emotional well-being

26 March,2023 07:47 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The scientists working on discovering treatments for different diseases claimed that anxiety and other social disorders can be cured by sniffing the odor of others’ bodies.

Earlier, medicines or psychotherapy techniques were used to cure such mental ills.

The scientists disclosed this research in Sweden. It is told in the study that by smelling others’ bodies some brain parts are activated that link to emotions.

As per reports, scientists made experiments on volunteers. Those who smelled other's body odor appeared to do better with anxiety.

It is said that body sweat is odorless but glands in the armpit generate compounds that cause it smell.

