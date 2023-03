MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Rupees, phones distributed among people in marriage

WeirdNews WeirdNews MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Rupees, phones distributed among people in marriage

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Rupees, phones distributed among people in marriage

04 March,2023 07:53 pm

MANDI BAHAULDIN (Dunya News) – Rupees were poured in a marriage in Mandi Bahauddin and also mobile phones were distributed among the people.

In a wedding of the local trader, the friends of groom went to the roof of marriage hall and distributed a lot of rupees.

Groom’s friends also distributed phones among the people.