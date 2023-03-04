Pet cat rescued after staying up tall tree overnight

WeirdNews WeirdNews Pet cat rescued after staying up tall tree overnight

The feline named Chujai had climbed up the tree at the resort in Trat province.

04 March,2023 10:50 am

THAILAND (Reuters) - Pet cat rescued after staying up tall tree overnight

A pet cat was rescued after staying up a tall tree overnight in Thailand.

The feline named Chujai had climbed up the tree at the resort in Trat province on February 27 evening, but was too scared to climb back down.

Its owner called the local government office to rescue the stranded cat.

A rescuer, without safety ropes scaled the thin branches to grab the frightened cat with one hand. Chujai was safely brought back down and reunited with its owner.