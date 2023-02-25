Alive fish rain in Australian desert

As per weather experts, such incidents could be a result of impending storm.

LAJAMANU, AUSTRALIA (Web Desk) - People were astonished when alive fish started falling from the sky in a remote Australian outback town on Saturday.

According to reports, the unusual incident happened at the Lajamanu community on the edge of the Australian desert. Lajamanu Councilor said a huge storm had been seen coming towards the area and locals were expecting heavy rainfall, but when the storm approached the land people were amazed to see fish falling from the sky along with raindrops.

As per weather experts, such incidents could be a result of impending storm that would have taken the fish and other tiny sea creatures with it along with the water and then the fish might have fallen down from the sky with the storm.