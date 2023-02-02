Guy goes unconscious over being alone in exam center of 500 girls

02 February,2023 08:29 pm

Guy goes unconscious over being alone in exam center of 500 girls

02 February,2023 08:29 pm

BIHAR (Web Desk) – A student went unconscious when he found out that he was an alone guy in an exam center of 500 girls.

Indian media reported that when Manish Shankar reached the room full of girls, he panicked and later fell on the ground. Shankar’s aunt, while talking to the media, confirmed he could not adjust to the surroundings. “He is suffering from fever and has been admitted to hospital”, she added. As he fell on the ground, she said, his hand also got fractured.