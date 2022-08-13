US library book returned 75 years past due date

13 August,2022 11:21 am

(Web Desk) - A New Jersey library said a former patron recently returned a book he had checked out 75 years earlier.

The Jersey City Free Public Library said Bob Jablonski, 89, checked out Oden Rudolph’s book Hitler from the James J. Ferris High School Branch in 1947.

Jablonski said he recently rediscovered the book while reorganizing his family home and wanted to make sure it found its way back to the library.

Librarians said the book remains in perfect condition and still has its original reference card.

Officials said Jablonski will not have to pay any fees for the 75-year overdue book, as the facility went fine-free in March 2021.

The Winnipeg Public Library said earlier in August that a copy of Baseball by Daniel E. Jessee was recently returned to its drop box after being due back June 18, 1974. The library also eliminated late fees in 2021.