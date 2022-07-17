Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port

Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port

17 July,2022 09:24 am

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, (Reuters) - Cyprus has opened its first underwater archaeological park, offering visitors a glimpse of history at one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbours.

A visitor looks at the ruins as he swims at the underwater archaeological park of the ancient port of Amathus in Limassol, Cyprus, July 9, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

People swim at the underwater archaeological park of the ancient port of Amathus in Limassol, Cyprus, July 9, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

The now-submerged harbour lying off the ancient city-kingdom of Amathus was constructed between 312/311 B.C. and 294 B.C., when Cyprus was the focus of conflict between two sucessors of Alexander the Great. It was probably constructed as a naval base because of its narrow entrance, though experts say its combined commercial use cannot be dismissed either.

A general view of the underwater archaeological park of the ancient port of Amathus in Limassol, Cyprus, July 9, 2022. (PHOTO-REUTERS)

Over the centuries, it has developed into a natural reef where marine life thrives.

