Rumeysa Gelgi is now the holder of four world records.

(Web Desk) - The Turkish woman who holds the Guinness World Record for tallest woman living was awarded three more records for the measurements of her hands, fingers and back.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who was named the tallest woman living when she was officially measured at 7 feet and .7 inches tall in October 2021, is now the holder of four world records, Guinness World Records announced.

Gelgi’s longest finger, measuring 4.4 inches long, earned her the record for longest finger on a living person (female).

The Turkish woman’s right hand measures 9.81 inches long, and her left hand measures 9.55 inches long, earning her the record for largest hands on a living person (female).

Gelgi’s back, measuring 23.58 inches, earned her the record for longest back on a living person (female).

"I was born with extreme physical uniqueness," Gelgi wrote on Instagram, "and wanted to have as much of them recognized and celebrated as possible, hoping to inspire and encourage others with visible differences to do the same thing and be themselves.â