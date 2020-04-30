Pet duck leads police to body of missing North Carolina woman

(Web Desk) - Nellie Sullivan, a woman in her 90s, has been missing since 2020. But with a little help from a duck, investigators in Buncombe County, N.C., finally solved the mystery after the pet bird led cops to her remains.

Angela Wamsley, 46, and her boyfriend Mark Barnes, 50, were arrested in December 2020 on multiple charges including fraud, animal cruelty, drug and weapons possession, and concealing a death following the disappearance of Sullivan — Wamsley’s grandmother.

“It became pretty apparent almost immediately that Miss Sullivan had disappeared under what can be said suspicious circumstances,” Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mark Walker told.

However, years of searching had not yielded the discovery of Sullivan’s body – until a duck came to the aid of police.

On April 14, a couple walking with their pet duck came across a container with Sullivan’s body inside after the bird waddled under a trailer.

“Apparently, the duck ran underneath the trailer at 11 Beady Eyed Lane, and as they were chasing after their pet duck, they ran across the container that Nellie Sullivan was located in,” Walker said.

“If I could give that duck a medal, I would.”

Sullivan was murdered “multiple years” ago, Walker said.

“Instead of receiving the care she needed from those that are supposed to love her the most, she received the exact opposite in the worst possible way,” he alleged.