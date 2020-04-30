(Web Desk) - A Michigan man was awarded a Guinness World Record when the circumference of his tongue was officially measured at 4.8 inches.

Dante Barnes of Battle Creek said he first realized his tongue might be unusual when he watched a video online of someone measuring their own tongue and decided to give it a try.

"Social media has reacted crazy to my tongue. I’ve posted a few videos and each one has gotten millions upon millions of views. One is up to 63 million and multiple are over 20 million," Barnes told Guinness World Records.

Barnes’ tongue circumference was officially measured at 4.8 inches -- roughly the same size as a ping pong ball.

He said the muscle doesn’t give him any trouble during normal tasks.

"It just feels like my tongue. I’m able to flex it like any other muscle, like moving your fingers or lifting a weight," he said.

Barnes said he sees his tongue as a source of pride.

"I definitely see my tongue as a gift. I never thought I would have a Guinness World Records title at all, let alone for my tongue," he said.