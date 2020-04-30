Alanis estimated he spent about $3,400 on tickets during his record attempt.

(Web Desk) - A super hero super fan in Florida recaptured a Guinness World Records title when he went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters 292 times.

Ramiro Alanis originally earned the Guinness title in 2019, when he attended 191 screenings of Avengers: Endgame, but his record was broken in 2021 when Arnaud Klein went to see Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

Guinness confirmed Alanis recaptured the record when he attended 292 showings of the latest Spider-Man film between Dec. 16, 2021, and March 15, 2022.

Alanis said he is hoping the high number will keep his title safe.

"If anyone tries to break my record again, I want them to think twice before attempting it," he told Guinness.

The record-keeping organization’s rules required Alanis to remain in his seat with his attention on the screen for the entire film, including the credits. He was not allowed to look at his phone or take bathroom breaks during the showings.

