Gardener sets Guinness Record of growing 1,269 tomatoes on single stem

(Web Desk) – English gardener set a new Guinness World Record of growing most tomatoes on a single stem.

Gardener named Douglas Smith who belongs to Hertfordshire in UK succeeded in breaking the previous record that stood unchallenged for over a decade. He was much motivated that he could manage to grow more than 488 fruits on a stem and he was able to produce 839 tomatoes on a greenhouse grown plant last year.

Later on he even broke his own record by making it up to 1,269 tomatoes on a single stem of the plant.

It could be said that Mr. Smith had been working very hard for becoming the best out of all the gardeners in the world.

