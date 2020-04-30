Man in US sees burglar enter his home in India on CCTV, alerts cops

The house owner watched the live CCTV footage of a burglar breaking into his house.

(Web Desk) - A resident of Indian Hyderabad who was living in the US prevented his house from being robbed after he noticed an intruder and alerted the neighbours and police, which led to the arrest of the offender.

According to the police, the house owner watched the live CCTV footage of a burglar breaking into his house.

As the CCTV cameras installed in the house were equipped with motion sensors, the house owner received an alert on his mobile phone. He checked the footage and to his shock, found a man roaming inside.

He immediately alerted his neighbours over the phone. This was around 3 am on Wednesday, March 9. They rushed to the house and found the lock broken and the house bolted from inside. They informed the police.

The inspector broke open a window and entered the house. The burglar, who was hiding in a bedroom, surrendered after the police officer took out his revolver and ordered him to give up.