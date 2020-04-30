(Web Desk) – A Chinese animal lover has devoted his life taking care of sick and homeless animals at the ‘World’s loneliest zoo’.

Luo Yingjiu has stared working for the cause in 1980s, when he felt deeply for the sick and weak creatures as the animals couldn’t even help themselves. So it was then he started buying disabled and sick animals. It turned so that the 81-year-old converted his home into an animal shelter and as the word spread people started referring to his house as a zoo full of sick animals.

The popularity of the unique animal shelter grew so that the government got in contact with Luo Yingjiu to help him settle a proper place for the cause as having this many sick animals could be problematic and that’s how the ‘World’s loneliest zoo’ was created.

In the start people used to visit the zoo but soon it was over as no one was interested to come and see weak disabled animals. Things become so tough that the old man had to carry out the expenditures of the zoo with his pension. Later when Luo Yingjiu’s granddaughter shared the story regarding the zoo home to sick animals on a Chinese social networking site and things started to get better as the perspective of people changed towards the setup.

Luo Yingjiu expressed that, “Animals and humans are born equal. We should respect animals’ right to survival and respect their kindness towards this world. We should hold them in awe.”

