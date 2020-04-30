Rare case of crying has emerged in China of a man who can not stop himself from shedding tears.

(Web Desk) – An elderly man has been diagnosed with a rare disease know as the ‘crocodile tear syndrome’ in China.

We are familiar with the humanly attribute of crying that is usually related to how a person is feeling like a person would normally cry when they feel sad or depressed and it can also be triggered by laughing excessively. A rare case of crying has emerged in China of a man who can not stop himself from shedding tears while eating food.

A chinese citizen Mr. Zhang encountered this rare state in which as he put food inside his mouth tears started flowing through his eyes. The elderly guy didn’t pay much heed to it in the start but with time it intensified. He became so conscious about it that he even stopped going out to eat in front of people. Later he decided to visit a doctor in this regard and it was found that he was suffering from crocodile tears syndrome.

It was found that the condition was triggered due to his previous medical history. The treatment of the disease varies from patient to patient. Mild cases could be treated with counseling and regular monitoring while in severe cases botulinum toxin injections into the lacrimal gland is the most popular way of treatment

In Mr. Zhang’s case the rare medical condition was treated with surgical interventions. It did help him but it wasn’t clarified that how long the relief would last.

