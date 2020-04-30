Japanese chicken breed known for its exceptionally long tail

Onagadori is the name given to the long tailed chicken that means honorable fowl in Japanese.

(Web Desk) – A rare Japanese chicken breed with exceptionally long tail that can even keep growing for the bird’s life time holds the status of being the special one out of all the chicken breeds considered as the national treasure of Japan.

Onagadori is the name given to the long tailed chicken that means honorable fowl in Japanese. The tail of a rare bird could grow up to over 10 meters. As the chicken breed holds the title of the special treasure, therefore the exports of the Onagadori and it’s eggs has been forbidden since 1952 and so it’s hard to spot the bird outside of Japan.

The history of Onagadori has not been known for certain but it’s believed that the unique breed could have been derived from other long tail breeds like Shokoku, Totenko and the Minohiki.

