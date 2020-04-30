Officials in Algeria arrest men for trying to enter Dubai dressed up as women.

(Web Desk) – Authorities in Algeria have arrested three African men for allegedly trying to enter Dubai dressed as Arab women.

The three men had dressed up in the Arab traditional clothing for women with their faces covered with niqabs, while the exposed parts had layers of foundation painted over it and they had also used black liner to appear as women. Even after all this effort the three caught the eye of officials and it was noted that they were not who they claim to be.

According to a South African News outlet, the three men were trying to get into Dubai to make a better life for themselves. While their plan didn’t work out as they got caught in Algeria. It has not been mentioned that what punishment will be given to the three guys but most probably they will be sent back to their country.

Pictures of the three African men dressed up as Arab women had been surfing on African and Arab News sites getting all sorts of public reactions. As some people are criticizing them while there are others admiring their make up skills.

