Japanese self-taught artist makes amazing optical illusions.

(Web Desk) – A Japanese artist has been gaining fame because of her amazing 3D color pencil drawings that seem to be so real that one could find the drawn object coming out of the paper.

Aria is a 25-year-old self-taught Japanese artist who had been making art for the past five years. Her art works are all two-dimensional. The artist holds the ability to draw with such detail and skill that the objects on the paper seem to be three-dimensional. In sort it creates the illusion that the creature or thing drawn is so real that it seems to be popping out of the sheet.

Aria puts so much effort in each one of her art work that it consists of several layers of colored pencils strokes made with great details enhancing each and every feature of the object being drawn. Her drawings are just worth to have a look at.



