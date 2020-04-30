Man shows off gold obsession wearing two kilograms of gold, driving gold plated cars.

(Web Desk) – A Vietnamese man had been catching public attention in his hometown because of his obsession with gold.

Tran Duc Loi is a 39-year-old Vietnamese entrepreneur who had been roaming around town covered with kilograms of gold on his neck and hands. It just doesn’t stop there he could be seen driving gold plated cars and motorcycles in his TikTok videos.

“At first, I was wearing only a few pieces of jewelry, and then I kept adding more. I started feeling the weight, but I got used to it,” said Tran.

Further talking about his love for gold he added that, “I try to find a balance, as small gold accessories could break easily, while overly thick ones are too heavy to wear for long periods of time.”

Tran has been selling South American lizards as luxury pets for three years. His obsession with gold was based on the idea that gold attracts good fortune in business. He believes that the excess of gold will help boost his luck.

Tran Duc Loi has been flexing his wealth in his TikTok videos and some of his clips have millions of views. Some people have also been criticizing Tran for setting a bad example for kids with showing off wealth. While there were others who wish they could be like him, surrounded by gold all the time.

