Geese as guard on border to keep out illegal immigrants in China.

(Web Desk) – China being a big land holds long borders with other states. Therefore, it has become a bit tricky to guard through the country’s border lines and with the Covid-19 spread, the country has become even more careful about the illegal immigrants trying to enter it’s soil.

China has a border of 184 kilometers on land and 22 kilometers on water with Vietnam In Longzhou, a county in Guanxi Province. As the border stretches to a long area and so it has many routes to keep an eye on. The authorities have figured out a very unique way to keep guard of the area.

The new secret weapons in their arsenal are geese. The authorities had tried a new way that involved using geese as part of a complex strategy to keep out illegal immigrants and they have received a positive outcome.

It was reported that geese are even more alert when it comes to detecting noises and strangers than dogs that helped in capturing many people trying to cross the borders.

With the success of this unique strategy China has set it a as base of the perfect guard team as according to China News that two geese, one dog and two local residents represent the standard border control team in the state nowadays.

