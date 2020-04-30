Researchers diagnose dinosaur with flu for the first time

The team of researchers found that the dinosaur had died around 20-years of age.

(Web Desk) – Symptoms of flue like disease have been diagnosed by Canadian researchers in the remains of a dinosaur for the first time.

The researchers have diagnosed the symptoms from the remains of a dinosaur found in Yellowstone National Park in Montana in 1990 and the dinosaur has been named Dolly after the singer Dolly Parton. But the flu like disease in the remains of Dolly has been recently diagnosed by researchers.

Talking about the condition of the 150-million-year-old ill dinosaur, a graduate from the University of Toronto Cary Woodruff said that, “So, it’s cool that you can hold that 150-million-year-old bone from Dolly and you literally know how crummy that dinosaur felt when it was sick,”

“What we had in Dolly was very consistent with respiratory infections that are found in birds. It was very, very similar to a respiratory disease that birds get from breathing in fungal spores,” Woodruff said

Woodruff further added that the infection had spread to the bones from the lungs, on the basis of the results given by CatScan X-ray-like imaging.

“If you could hop in that time machine and go back to when Dolly was alive with this infection, you would have very clearly, evidently been able to see that this was a very, very sick animal,” he said.

