Guard drew eyes on million dollar painting out of boredom.

(Web Desk) – A security guard drew eyes on a faceless avant-garde painting worth a million-dollar as he was bored on his first day of work.

The act of vandalism was first noticed when in a painted artwork of Anna Leporskaya’s Three Figures was on display in an exhibition at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center in Ekaterinburg and some visitors reported something strange about the faceless figure in the painting. The visitors alerted the staff and it was discovered that someone has drawn eyes on the faceless figures in the painting.

The artwork of Anna Leporskaya’s Three Figures had been painted between 1932 and 1934. The three figures in the avant-garde piece were originally faceless but it was noticed that two of the figures had dots as eyes drawn on them.

It was further investigated that who was responsible for making such alterations in a million-dollar artwork. Later it was found that the security guard who was actually responsible to prevent any such actions was the one behind the act.

At first the reason behind the guard’s action has been unknown and it was being stated that maybe his mental condition was not stable.

The executive director of the Yeltsin Center said that, “His motives are still unknown but the administration believes it was some kind of a lapse in sanity,” adding that, “Fortunately, the vandal drew with a pen without strong pressure, and therefore the relief of the strokes as a whole was not disturbed. The left figure also had a small crumble of the paint layer up to the underlying layer on the face.”

Apparently the security guard had drawn eyes on the historical piece of art as he was bored on his first day of work. The guard who worked with some private security company was fired after the act. He has also been fined and will spend several months behind bars.

