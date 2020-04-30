US sends robot dogs for patrolling at border

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the robots will be a helping hand or a paw

(Web Desk) – The United States has given it a trail to use robot dogs as guards patrolling at the border shared with Mexico.

A security company Ghost Robotics that works with military has manufactured the robotic dogs. It has launched a huge controversy when a few specifications were added in the model that included an unmanned rifle with 30x optical zoom, thermal camera for setting the target in dark and an effective range of 1,200 m. The aforementioned modifications were done by the company Ghost Robotics in collaboration with a small arm specialist Sword International.

While the project of robot dogs have been getting a lot of backlash from the civil rights groups and US politicians as they term this to be a promotion of violence.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the robots will be a helping hand or a paw for the officials.

The programme manager of the Science and Technology Directorate at DHS said that, “The southern border can be an inhospitable place for man and beast, and that is exactly why a machine may excel there.”

