Japanese boy stuns netizens with his feminine looks

Idegami Baku has stolen the spot light on social media as people can't over his pictures

(Web Desk) – A 19-year-old boy has stunned the netizens with his feminine looks. It’s a really popular trend these days that men use makeup and also photo manipulation technology to seem as women online, and yet ﻿Idegami Baku has become the most popular of them all.

A Japanese boy Idegami Baku has stolen the spot light on social media as people can’t over his pictures. While it can’t be guessed in the pictures that it’s not a boy. Back in 2018, Idegami Baku had been a part of contest JUNON Super Boy. It was at that time when his feminine looks became the center of pubic attention. He didn’t win the contest but people could not get over that how pretty he looked and so Idegami Baku for sure gained a massive following on social media.

After gaining popularity in Japan and South Korea, the Japanese boy has captured the attention of western media as well. Idegami Baku’s photos have been surfing on social media and people are going crazy over his feminine looks.

While Idegami Baku has also declared himself genderless embracing the uniqueness in his personality.

