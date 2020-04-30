Woman Fined for not picking up dog stool

A woman was shocked to receive a $570 fine as she had not picked up her dog's stool.

(Web Desk) - A woman was shocked to receive a $570 fine as she had not picked up her dog’s stool from the side walk while vacationing in Benalmadena in the month of August.

The Spanish woman belonging to Paterna, in Spain’s Valencia region was fined by the authorities for being utterly irresponsible. When the unnamed woman received a fine month before, the question might have hit her that how did the authorities in the seaside town located 650 kilometers away, in the province of Malaga got to know about it after all this time?

The authorities were fully aware that it was her dog as the notice clearly mentioned the street where the excrement was found and also the date, August 26. It was all because of the advanced DNA analysis.

A Spanish company that collects and maintain database of canine DNA from municipalities all over Spain known as the ADA Canino had been working with the authorities. The company uses DNA samples to prevent pet abandonment and abuse. The same technology could be used to track people involved in such irresponsible acts like not scoop their dogs’stool.

The CEO of ADN Canino Enrique Perigüell said that, “The canine genetic census complements the necessary microchip registration and allows better control of dogs at a national level, regardless of the town, province or autonomous community from which the animal comes.”

The same technology was used to track the woman as she had registered her pet, as insurance in case she ever lost him. With having no clue that this could cause her trouble after six months.

