The Man Eating Tsavo lions on the Kenya-Uganda Railway

(Web Desk) - The Tsavo Man-Eaters were a pair of man-eating male lions in the Tsavo region, which were responsible for the deaths of dozens of construction workers on the Kenya-Uganda Railway between March and December 1898. They are notable for their unusual behavior of killing men and the manner of their attacks.

As part of the construction of a railway linking Uganda with the Indian Ocean at Kilindini Harbour, in March 1898 the British started building a railway bridge over the Tsavo River in Kenya.

The building site consisted of several camps spread over an area of 8 miles (13 km), accommodating the several thousand mostly Indian workers.