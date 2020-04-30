The invite was brought to light by a Reddit user whose friend, invited her to attend her wedding

(Web Desk) – A peculiar invitation to the wedding is garnering mixed reactions on social media in which the invitees and probable attendees are asked to pay for the food they eat at the wedding.

In the invitation, she stated that the couple is not able to afford the food, the guests are required to pay $99, or roughly Rs 17,424 per head.

“We are unable to afford the food, so it will be $99 per head banquet style,” the post read. The Reddit user also mentioned that the venue of the wedding was almost 4 hours away from her house and was supposed to be ‘kid-free.’

Pondering over the expenses, the user writes, “So we need to pay for accommodation, petrol, outfits baby sitter, and our food to eat at the wedding.”

The post also stated that the wedding had a wishing well (a box in which guests put their ‘money gift’ for the bride and grooms’ future expenses) but not an open bar.