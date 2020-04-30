Video goes viral as bear swims in backyard pool

(Web Desk) – A bear took a stroll through a California neighborhood and paused for a dip in a resident s backyard pool.

UPI reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department warned residents of a neighborhood in San Dimas to remain in their homes when a bear was spotted wandering through the area.

The bear wandered through multiple back yards before taking a swim in a resident s pool.

“I see a bear jump in the pool and I told my buddy, Hey, I gotta get off the phone. I gotta film this," homeowner Christian Brown told KABC-TV. "The next thing I know the bear is just sitting on the steps, taking a little bath."

The bear eventually wandered out of the area. Authorities said the bear is believed to be familiar with the area and is likely the same animal previously spotted by locals.